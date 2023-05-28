Man shot in the head found inside vehicle, Lexington County coroner says

A man’s body was found inside a car at a Columbia apartment complex, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Gary Anthony Kelly II, a 45-year-old Columbia resident, was shot and killed Thursday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

Kelly was shot at about 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Apartment complex on Foxfire Drive, according to the release. That’s in the area close to the Richland County line, between Exit 104 from Interstate 26 and the Harbison Boulevard shopping and dining district.

Kelly was found dead inside his vehicle, Fisher said. He died at the scene due to a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

Fisher called the shooting a homicide.

No other injures were reported in the shooting that continues to be investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.