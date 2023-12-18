Man shot in the head leaving party early Sunday in Coventry Township

A 32-year-old male who was leaving a party was shot in the head early Sunday when people in an SUV fired at his vehicle in Coventry Township.

The man, who was the driver of the vehicle that was shot at, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

More: Sirvonte Suggs, 18, of Akron pleads not guilty in fatal I-77 shooting

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Arlington Road. A vehicle was leaving an after-hours party when the occupants of a light-colored SUV fired rounds at their vehicle, Summit County sheriff’s deputies said.

The vehicle was struck by rounds fired by a rifle and a handgun, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s detective bureau at 330-630-6317.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man shot leaving party on South Arlington Road in Coventry