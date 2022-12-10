Man shot in head near downtown Springfield bars

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head early today in downtown Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department, in a press release, said the man was in stable condition this morning at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

According to the release, officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to a report of subjects with firearms in the back parking lot of two bars in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.

Police heard gunshots and observed a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. The 22-year-old was found on the sidewalk in front of Wet Bar, 221 S. Fifth St. He was transported to Springfield Memorial where he underwent surgery.

The release said the vehicle was stopped near Veterans Parkway and Interstate 72. The occupants were transported to the police department and were being interviewed.

Those with information about this shooting are asked to call the Springfield police at217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Man shot in head early Saturday near downtown Springfield bars