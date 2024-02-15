Man shot in head in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue in north St. Louis.

The victim was said to be unconscious and not breathing. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the homicide unit to investigate.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

