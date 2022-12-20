Man shot in head at Norwich gas station and survives. What we know.

NORWICH – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the head outside a Norwich gas station early Tuesday morning, police said.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., Norwich police were dispatched to The William W. Backus Hospital after the facility reported a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to the head. Patrol officers determined the shooting took place at the Ravi Mart, 243 Central Ave.

The victim was reportedly at the gas pumps when an older model Jeep Cherokee pulled up to the station and at least one occupant fired off numerous rounds. Police said the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, ext. #3159, by email kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

