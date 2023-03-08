Man shot in head in parking lot of Renton Fred Meyer

A man was shot in the head in the parking lot of the Renton Fred Meyer early Wednesday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer on 108th Avenue Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for his injury.

Detectives investigating the scene do not know who shot the man or why.