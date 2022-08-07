Man shot in head in Raleigh, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning for serious wounds following a shooting in Raleigh, according to local police.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. by the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of the St. Augustine’s University campus, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release,

The man was transported to the hospital “for treatment of serious injuries,” the RPD said, after suffering a shot to the head. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.