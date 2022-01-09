Man shot in head Saturday night in West Baltimore, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday night in the McCulloh Homes area of West Baltimore.

Police were called to the 500 block of W. Hoffman St. at 9:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the man wounded.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Central District detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.