Police lights

A man shot in the head Saturday night in Akron is expected to live, Akron police say.

The man, 41, was found by police who were called to the area of York and Dayton streets in the city's North Hill neighborhood at 9:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The man was conscious and trying to leave the area in his vehicle, police said. The vehicle was on the embankment at the intersection of the two streets.

The man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting remained unknown as of Monday, Akron police said. People apparently were seen running away from the shooting site, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man shot in head Saturday night in Akron's North Hill neighborhood