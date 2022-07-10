Man shot in head at South Carolina shopping mall, police say

A man was shot in the head Saturday at a shopping mall in South Carolina.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart told news outlets that the shooting happened at Anderson Mall, and investigators believe the shooter and victim know each other.

Anderson Police Department Assistant Chief Nikki Carson said the victim was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

