Man shot in the head Wednesday evening at a Fayetteville convenience store

A man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night at Murchison Road convenience store, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Time Saver on the corner of Murchison and Shaw roads just before 7 p.m., police said. The victim, who had been shot in the head, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release said. Police did not immediately respond Thursday morning to a request on the victim's current status.

View of the convenience store in the 5500 block of Murchison Road where a man was shot in the head, Feb. 14, 2024.

