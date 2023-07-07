Man shot in head while standing in open field, Fort Worth police say

A man was injured by what appears to be indirect gunfire as he was gathered with a group of people in an open field Thursday night, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 8:15 p.m. regarding a shooting victim. The man was unconscious from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said, but family members told police the shooting took place near the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Ben Avenue.

The victim was gathered with some other people in an open field when he suddenly collapsed and started bleeding from the head, the family told police. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and medical personnel discovered he’d likely been hit by indirect gunfire since the bullet didn’t penetrate his skull.

The victim is expected to survive, police said. The Gun Violence Unit has been asked to help investigate the shooting.