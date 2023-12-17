Man shot in head by woman’s ex-boyfriend while helping her move out, Texas cops say

A man was shot in the head while helping a friend move out of her ex-boyfriend’s home, Texas police told news outlets.

Several calls came in about the shooting, and League City police responded to the scene on the city’s northeast side at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the department said in a news release.

Investigators say a woman and friends went to the apartment complex to help move her belongings out of her ex-boyfriend’s unit, KHOU reported.

But at some point, police said the ex opened fire, wounding one of the woman’s friends. Police say 26-year-old Irkan Notta shot at the victim’s pickup truck as the group was leaving, and a bullet struck the 22-year-old man in the head.

Police had already been to the complex hours earlier because Notta and the woman had been fighting, KTRK reported.

Officers arrested Notta near the scene on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond is set at $100,000, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was conscious and speaking to investigators, police said.

League City is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

