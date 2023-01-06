Man shot by Henderson police: SBI probe underway

Jan. 6—HENDERSON — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night by a Henderson police officer that occurred outside the Bojangles on East Andrews Avenue.

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. and put the man in the hospital with a bullet wound to his abdomen. District Attorney Mike Waters said it occurred as police were trying to serve a warrant for the man's arrest.

Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said the man "brandished a weapon in the officers' direction," and that an officer fired a single shot at him that struck him in the abdomen.

The man "initially fled on foot" across Andrews Avenue but was detained and received medical care at the scene, Barrow said.

As of Thursday evening the man was still in the hospital, Waters said, adding that he wouldn't say anything about the man's condition.

State Bureau of Investigation agents are now looking into what happened, and remained at the scene into the early morning hours of Thursday.

"They took several hours to process the scene and interview witnesses there, and they are continuing to interview witnesses today," Waters said.

As part of the investigation, agents are looking to "recover any and all video evidence," he added.

An SBI investigation is routine in officer-involved shootings, and it usually takes weeks for agents to complete their work.

In this case, "I imagine it's going to take at least three to five weeks," with one reason "it might take less time" is that "we're only dealing with one projectile," Waters said. He noted that in incidents with many shots fired, the need for forensic work rises accordingly.

Barrow said there were "no crowd control issues" at the scene Wednesday night.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.