Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting.
At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive.
At 9:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 Block of Sandy Park Drive. A male was located and transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect info. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/T9MGruBnoj
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
