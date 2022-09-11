Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting.

At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive.

At 9:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 Block of Sandy Park Drive. A male was located and transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect info. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/T9MGruBnoj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

