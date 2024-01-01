Man shot in the Highlands early New Year's Day

A man was shot in the early hours of New Year's Day near several businesses in the Highlands neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from LMPD.

Officers later responded to the 3200 block of Utah Ave. at about 7 a.m. after a woman was shot. She was also taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Both cases are being investigated by the department's non-fatal shooting unit. There were no known suspects at the time of the department's releases.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

