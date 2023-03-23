Man who shot himself in Cary has died, days after woman’s remains found in fire pit

The Cary man who lived at the house where human remains were found burning in his backyard has died, Cary police said Thursday.

Ian Delauder, 35, of Cary died from his injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Sgt. Kenric Alexander, the Cary police spokesperson.

Cary police confirmed Thursday that Delauder was a suspect in the homicide discovered on his property.

On Sunday, fire crews were called to Dorset Drive in Cary for reports of a large backyard fire. When crews arrived and extinguished the fire, investigators found human remains burning.

When they searched the property, police found Delauder in an RV parked outside. They said he had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. His death has been ruled a suicide.

On Tuesday, Cary police identified the remains found in the backyard burn pit as Cecily Anne Walker, also known as Cecily Anne Walker-Scott, of Raleigh. She was 34.

Walker-Scott’s time and cause of death have not been released by police, but her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

“The death of Ian Delauder brings us one step closer to finalizing this case, however, this is still an active investigation,” Alexander said. “Investigators are working to ensure no evidence has been overlooked.”

Police also said a second woman was on the property on Sunday. She has not been named by police, but she was unharmed.

No charges have been filed in this case.

What we know about suspect, victim

Walker-Scott was a waitress and was born in Durham County, according to her obituary. She was the mother of two children.

She enjoyed being outdoors, the obituary read. Her late husband was David Thomas “Tom” Scott.

Her funeral is on Monday in Roxboro.

Meanwhile, court documents show Delauder had been arrested twice on felony cocaine possession and multiple related charges in the past six months.

In September, he was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony cocaine possession.

Story continues

In February, he was charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, felony cocaine possession and possession with intent to distribute.

Court documents also show Delauder was granted a divorce in 2014. When a reporter from The News & Observer spoke to his ex-wife, she said she was unaware of Delauder’s arrests or his alleged dealings with drugs. She has not spoken to him since 2013, she said.

Kristen Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story that will be updated.