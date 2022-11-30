Man shot himself in Medford Tinseltown movie theater

Nov. 29—An allegedly intoxicated man was injured by his own gun after his weapon went off inside a Medford movie theater the night before Thanksgiving.

Medford police described the shooting as an "accidental discharge."

The self-inflicted shooting was reported to dispatchers at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Cinemark Medford Tinseltown, located at 651 Medford Center, Medford police Lt. Rebecca Pietila confirmed Tuesday morning.

"The only person injured was the subject who discharged the firearm," Pietila said. "There were no other injuries."

Police say they found the involved man outside the theater with an "apparent gunshot wound to his thigh," according to a release issued Tuesday afternoon by the police department. The release does not identify the man but described him as "under the influence of alcohol and other substances" at the time and "not cooperative with the initial investigation."

Investigators drew from witnesses in the theater and evidence at the scene to determine the gunshot was self-inflicted, according to police.

A Cinemark spokesperson declined to comment when reached Friday.

The man later was discharged from hospital care, according to police. He lacks a current address, but police say the case is "still under investigation," and they will refer their findings to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office for prosecutors to consider whether to pursue criminal charges.

The website MedfordAlert.com first reported the shooting, stating it occurred during a 10:45 p.m. showing of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."