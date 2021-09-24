Man who shot himself on Natcher Bridge identified

Sep. 24—The man who shot himself Tuesday after a lengthy standoff on the William H. Natcher Bridge has been identified.

The Daviess County Coroner's office confirmed Noah D. Boswell, 39, as the man who shot himself after fleeing from Spencer County sheriff's deputies and then keeping law enforcement at bay for more than 12 hours on the Natcher Bridge.

Officials said at the time of the incident that Boswell was being sought on outstanding Kentucky warrants. Boswell had a court record that included an August federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The incident forced law enforcement to block traffic on both lanes of the Natcher Bridge, as KSP negotiators attempted to talk with Boswell before he shot himself.