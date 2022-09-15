Man shot in the hip after confronting boy, 16, over Frederick Street disturbance

A 32-year-old man was shot in the hip Wednesday night near Frederick Street after he spoke to a 16-year-old boy about a confrontation in the neighborhood, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

The victim, identified as Anderson Junior Sanon, was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown for a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Meritus did not have a patient listed by that name Thursday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The 16-year-old boy, identified as Jordan Noah Hamilton, was caught after he escaped from a second-story window of a Frederick Street house which police had surrounded, the release states.

Hamilton, who is being charged as an adult, is facing charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded handgun and other charges. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center after he was arrested.

Hamilton was scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Frederick Street and Rowland Avenue about 7 p.m. for a report of someone being shot.

At the scene, officers learned that a suspect ran into a house in the 500 block of Frederick Street.

Police surrounded the house, and as they were talking to the homeowner, the suspect escaped from a second-story window in the back. Officers were able to take him into custody.

Sanon told police that Hamilton shot him after Sanon confronted the teen about a conflict involving other youths in the neighborhood.

