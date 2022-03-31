Man who shot hole in Amesbury apartment pleads guilty to gun charges

Mar. 30—AMESBURY — A local man who admitted shooting a hole inside his Carriage Hill Road apartment in April pleaded guilty to three firearms-related charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Jeffrey Janvrin, 61, was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without an FID.

While on probation, Janvrin must stay out of trouble with the law, must not have any firearms or explosive devices, and continue with mental health treatment, according to court records.

Amesbury police officers Neil Moody, Travis Tremblay and Sgt. David Noyes responded to Janvrin's apartment complex off Friend Street on April 9 after police received a call from the building about shots being possibly fired.

Once inside, officers quickly spotted a bullet hole in the top of the hallway wall near Janvrin's apartment. Janvrin was asked to leave his apartment building after police knocked on his door.

"We then asked Jeffrey what happened," Moody wrote in his report. "Jeffrey denied knowing what we were talking about. We pointed out the bullet hole in his wall, which he had no recollection of when or how it happened."

After a few minutes of questioning, however, Janvrin admitted to "accidentally firing a round into the wall. Jeffrey stated that the gun was now in his closet," Moody wrote.

Janvrin agreed to let the officers into his apartment and they found a black 9mm Ruger handgun in the hallway next to the bathroom. Officers also found two magazines containing a total of nine bullets. A box containing 35 rounds was later found in a drawer.

Janvrin was eventually arrested and brought to the police station for booking. Court records show he posted $500 bail to secure his release.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

