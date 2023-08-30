Man shot in Hollywood, suspect still at-large

Police are searching for a suspected gunman who shot and wounded a man in the parking lot of a Hollywood grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to calls about the shooting in the parking lot of the Pavilions store located near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street around 4:40 p.m., officials told KTLA.

At the scene, authorities located a man believed to be about 35 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took him to the hospital.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the grocery store. Bullet holes were visible in the victim’s dark-colored vehicle.

First responders on the scene of a shooting near Melrose Avenue and Vine Street on Aug. 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Details are limited and it is unclear what led up to the shooting, but authorities said the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a ponytail, who was last seen driving westbound on Melrose Avenue in a white four-door Toyota hatchback.

No further details about the incident were provided.

