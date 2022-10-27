Man shot in Holmdel following theft of two vehicles charged with carjacking, other crimes

HOLMDEL - A man shot by police after he had allegedly stole a delivery van from Bayshore Medical Center early Wednesday and then another vehicle, crashing both, has been charged with three counts of carjacking and other offenses.

Justin F. Chacon, 33, whose listed addresses are in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was shot by a Holmdel officer after a wild series of events that started about 5:45 a.m. at the medical center in the township where Chacon stole the van from the hospital's parking lot, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement.

Chacon had been a patient at the hospital, authorities said.

Not long after, Middletown police went to Route 35 and Navesink River Road after a call about a motor vehicle collision. Police said Chacon had crashed the stolen delivery van into the concrete barrier separating the lanes of Route 35, then stole an SUV from a driver who had pulled over to help, Santiago said.

Holmdel police then went to Route 35 between Union and Laurel avenues after a 6:15 a.m. call about another collision. The vehicle Chacon was driving collided with a garbage truck and struck a utility pole, before the SUV burst into flames, Santiago said.

As he fled the burning vehicle, Chacon held a pair of wire-cutting pliers in his hand, Santiago said.

Chacon then tried to get into other vehicles stopped on the highway, but those drivers prevented it, Santiago said.

Officers found Chacon walking in traffic and ordered him to drop the wire cutter. He advanced on the officers with the weapon in his hand, Santiago said.

One Holmdel officer, not named, fired his service weapon, striking him in the hip, a source told the Asbury Park Press. After what Santiago called a "prolonged physical struggle," Chacon was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Santiago said.

Chacon also was charged with single counts of motor vehicle theft, a weapons offense and resisting arrest.

Information on an attorney for Chacon was not immediately available.

Santiago urged anyone with information on the string of crimes to call Detectives Joshua Rios or Ryan Mahony of the Prosecutors Office at 800-533-7443.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Man shot by Holmdel NJ police charged with carjacking