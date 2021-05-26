Man who shot into home after being denied party access faces charges in two other states after shooting, pursuit

May 26—A Marietta man Cobb police say shot into a neighbor's home over the weekend has been captured in Arkansas, where he faces multiple charges after a pursuit. Authorities say he was also wanted in Tennessee, where he is a suspect in a Tuesday shooting.

Cobb Police say Cody Dimmett, 28, fired multiple rounds into a home on Westchase Drive late Saturday night, when he wasn't allowed into a party. Dimmett, who'd injured one man in the shooting, fled the scene before police arrived, according to Officer S.A. Barner, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department. Barner said the injured man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Cobb County arrest warrants, Dimmett (Cobb Police spells his name "Demmitt," while Arkansas Police and arrest warrants locally spell it "Dimmett") faces 11 counts of aggravated assault for the Marietta incident, where authorities say he fired a 20-gauge shotgun and a 7.62-caliber SKS rifle into the home. The 11 counts name 11 different victims at the address.

Late Tuesday, Cobb Police announced Dimmett had been captured in Arkansas. Authorities say he was captured by Arkansas State Police, St. Francis County Sheriff's deputies, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the FBI.

Arkansas State Police told the MDJ on Wednesday Dimmett faces multiple charges in that state after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit. According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Dimmett was taken into custody following a "six-hour search west of Forrest City near the Palestine community."

Arkansas authorities also said Dimmett was wanted in connection with a shooting incident earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The manhunt for Dimmett began at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, after an Arkansas state trooper spotted a vehicle believed to have been stolen at the shooting scene, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

Sadler said the trooper attempted to stop the driver westbound along Interstate 40, near Forrest City. Dimmett fled from state police and abandoned the vehicle off St. Francis County Road 255, he said. Dimmett was found around 7:30 p.m. near where he was last seen by the trooper.

Sadler said Dimmett faces charges related to the pursuit and search including felony fleeing; theft of a vehicle and firearms; criminal impersonation for running blue lights during the pursuit; first-degree criminal mischief for damage to a police vehicle; fleeing on foot; reckless driving; leaving the scene of an accident and four counts of aggravated assault for "hitting (a) tractor trailer and running three other vehicles off the road."

Dimmett is being held at the St. Francis County Detention Center in Forrest City, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

In terms of whether or when he would be returned to Cobb to face charges, both Cobb police and Sadler said his appearance in the county is dependent on circumstances best answered by the courts.

The MDJ has contacted the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for comment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.

