Man who shot home invader in 2020 avoids prison time

Jan. 27—Cleared by a jury last year of murder, a one-time Manchester marijuana dealer avoided a prison sentence on Friday despite firing his gun in a crowded city neighborhood, killing a teenaged home invader.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 26, appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court to be sentenced on a charge of felony reckless conduct — his only conviction stemming from the 2020 home invasion of his Central Street apartment by four gang members.

Rivera-Perez shot and killed Jaden Connor, who was 17, as he fled the home. Rivera-Perez's wife and two young children were in the apartment at the time.

"Relieved," Rivera-Perez said outside the courtroom, when asked how he felt. "I don't have to be away from my kids at all."

Meanwhile prosecutors said that the alleged ringleader of the home invasion — Armin Elezovic — is expected to take a plea deal that will send him to New Hampshire State Prison for 2 to 7 years for the home invasion.

A factor in Elezovic's light sentence was Rivera-Perez's refusal to speak to prosecutors on the Elezovic case, said Patrick Ives, the Hillsborough County prosecutor handling it.

"He (Rivera-Perez) was the key witness in this case," Ives said. "The fact that he was non-cooperative, wouldn't meet with us, impacts what we can do."

Elezovic faces six felony charges. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Thursday. Ives stressed that Elezovic could opt out of the agreement before then.

Rivera-Perez would not cooperate for fear of repercussions, according to his lawyer, Charles Keefe.

"He has reiterated to me, the safety of his family has to be his No. 1 concern," Keefe said.

Elezovic has been connected to a gang known as OTB, for Only the Bosnians. During trial, Rivera-Perez said they have a fearsome reputation and have used murder and assaults to get their way.

During the hearing, five Manchester police officers stood outside the courtroom. Prosecutors said the uniformed officers were on hand because of words exchanged between the Connor and Rivera-Perez families during the trial last June.

Technically, the Rivera-Perez sentence is for 1 to 3 years, with all of it suspended except for the eight months that Rivera-Perez spent in jail awaiting trial.

If he gets in trouble in the next five years, prosecutors can ask a judge to impose the sentence.

Speaking from the bench, Judge Will Delker said the case highlights the toxic combination of guns and drug dealing.

"The facts of this case illustrate why, in very stark, concrete terms, why guns and drug dealing are so problematic," Delker said.

But he said the home invaders' actions were worse than those of Rivera-Perez, that Rivera-Perez had no criminal record, and prison would do more harm than good for a person who now has a steady responsible job as a machinist.

The prosecutor in the Rivera-Perez case stressed that Delker could not consider the original murder charge when levying the sentence.

Homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley said similar reckless conduct cases involving gunfire by someone without a criminal record have not resulted in prison sentences. Hinckley said he could not use the threat of a harsh sentence, post-trial, to force Rivera-Perez to testify against Elezovic.