Man shot at home near Lantana, dies at JFK Medical Center, PBSO says
LANTANA — A man died Sunday night in a shooting that occurred west of Lantana, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
The fatal shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Cat Cay Road, PBSO said in a statement Tuesday. The street is within the Lantana Cascades Mobile Home Park, south of Lantana Road and west of South Congress Avenue.
Investigators did not immediately disclose the man's name. He was dropped off 2 miles north at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, PBSO said. It is the third reported homicide in Palm Beach County during 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.
As of Tuesday afternoon, PBSO detectives were working to identify the gunman and a motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).
