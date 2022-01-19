Man shot at home near Lantana, dies at JFK Medical Center, PBSO says

LANTANA — A man died Sunday night in a shooting that occurred west of Lantana, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The fatal shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Cat Cay Road, PBSO said in a statement Tuesday. The street is within the Lantana Cascades Mobile Home Park, south of Lantana Road and west of South Congress Avenue.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

For Subscribers: 'A different type of pain’: In 2021, 109 were killed in Palm Beach County, most by gun violence

Slain son recalled: 'He was the life of the party': Mom remembers Riviera Beach man killed outside her home Sunday

First arrest: PBSO arrests man in Palm Beach County's first homicide of 2022

Investigators did not immediately disclose the man's name. He was dropped off 2 miles north at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, PBSO said. It is the third reported homicide in Palm Beach County during 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

As of Tuesday afternoon, PBSO detectives were working to identify the gunman and a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO seeks gunman, motive in man's fatal shooting at home near Lantana