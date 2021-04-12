Man shot at his home two weeks ago killed in second shooting

·1 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who survived a shooting in front of his house was shot to death two weeks later while he sat on his porch, police said.

Winston-Salem police said Demar Marquis Floyd, 27, was sitting on his porch Saturday night when the suspects drove by his house and opened fire, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said several children were inside the house but were not hurt, and added that bullets also struck two other homes, but no one else was injured.

On March 26, someone drove past Floyd’s house and opened fire, hitting him in the torso, according to police, who said Floyd couldn't provide investigators with any additional information and no witnesses could describe the vehicle.

Winston-Salem police are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made. Police said the two shootings are connected but provided no other information about the possible connection.

Recommended Stories

  • Good Samaritans Step In to Save Asian Woman From Being Shoved on the Train Tracks TWICE in NYC

    Good Samaritans saved an Asian woman from being shoved onto the subway tracks twice in New York last week. The incidents, which involved the same suspect, occurred at the G train station on Metropolitan Avenue after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Several Good Samaritans were present and stopped the attack.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

    Three officers were shot in a police chase that ended early Monday with one suspect killed and another in custody, authorities said. A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a car going 111 mph (179 kph) on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said. Police officers from Carrollton then joined the chase.

  • Sneaky students on TikTok share how they get unlimited Domino’s pizza

    When you’re a broke student, you know how to look for a solid deal on food. This becomes a skill that stays with you for the rest of your life, as you toil your way out from under a mountain of crushing student loan debt. Some wise students in Spain managed to exercise their deal-seeking skills to figure out how to get boatloads of Domino’s pizza for free, by taking advantage of a promotion, The Daily Dot reports.

  • Woman taken aback by new neighbors’ ‘trespassing’ behavior: ‘That’s just plain rude’

    She's considering putting up a fence to stop them.

  • Woman skips mom’s birthday party after discovering ‘awful’ family secret: ‘Did she even apologize?’

    The woman is wondering if she should cut off ties completely after learning the secret.

  • Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for 'wrestling'

    A former counselor accused of raping one boy and repeatedly groping another at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children,” a prosecutor said Monday. Frank Davis, 79, of Hopkinton, is one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested last week and charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to the abuse of 11 teens from 1994 to 2005. The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, along with a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

  • NYPD Releases Man Who Threatened to Stab Undercover Asian Officer's Face Without Bail

    A man has been charged with a hate crime in New York after threatening an undercover Asian police officer and telling him to “go back to China.” Juvian Rodriguez, 35, allegedly told the officer in plain clothes to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard.” 35YO Juvian Rodriguez arrested inside Penn Station after he allegedly threatened to stab undercover Asian cop (part of @NYPDHateCrimes) in the face.

  • American Facing Years in Dubai Prison After Cannabis Traces Found in Urine

    A man who legally enjoyed some cannabis in Las Vegas is now facing three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates after traces were found in his urine.

  • Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

    One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season's water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. Several tribes in Oregon and California are equally desperate for water to sustain threatened and endangered species of fish central to their heritage.

  • Paulina Porizkova on rediscovering dating and sex in her 50s: 'I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased'

    The 56-year-old supermodel — who last dated at age 19 — gets candid about looking for love again.

  • My husband signed for a car for a friend — against my wishes. Now we get notices for unpaid tolls and parking tickets. What if there’s an accident?

    ‘Every time another ‘past due’ envelope arrives I panic at the thought of the savings I worked so hard to put away might be gone in one accident.’

  • 'Duck Dynasty' star said she was told to 'lose 10 pounds' if she ever wanted to be a 'real model'

    "That really messed me up."

  • Sisters Help Save Asian Man Being Beaten, Robbed in Oakland

    The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 7 a.m. on 10th Street between Martin Luther King Jr Way and Jefferson Street, when Tiffany Chuk and her sister, Angela Chuk, saw a man getting punched by another man through the window of a second-floor condominium unit, according to NBC Bay Area. Tiffany saw the suspect drive the wrong way into a one-way street, she told NBC.

  • Texans remove Deshaun Watson from intro of in-house TV show

    The intro of "Texans 360" no longer features any major highlights of Deshaun Watson.

  • Here we go again! Golfer’s shot lands on alligator’s head on Hilton Head course

    Talk about playing from the rough.

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • Duchess of Cornwall's relative accuses wife of lying about her age when they married - denying him the chance of more children

    An aristocrat and relative of the Duchess of Cornwall has accused his wife of lying about her age in an ongoing divorce battle, which he claims denied him more children. Charles Villiers, 58, has been embroiled in a six-year divorce case that has so far played out in five different courts and before twelve judges. The couple, who share 25-year-old daughter Clarissa, married in 1994 and Charles has said he believed his wife to be 35 at the time. He has made various claims of dishonesty from his ex wife in court, the most serious of which was when he accused her of bigamy, which she vehemently denied. As part of the ongoing legal battle, he now claims to have unearthed new evidence on one of his wife's previous marriage certificates which would mean she was in fact 40 when they tied the knot, according to the Sunday Times. Mr Villiers told the newspaper: "Most of my friends were in their thirties at the time, with wives of similar age and additional children kept appearing for them. "I couldn't understand what the problem conceiving additional children was. Now I know. "I'm left in the situation that my wife might still try to claim millions of pounds off me, soley owing to the fact that we were married when, arguably, she married me under false pretences as I believed she was in her thirties, not in her forties in 1994, almost past child-bearing.” Mr Villiers went on to state that his wife did not wish to celebrate milestone birthdays, which he found "bizarre", before adding: "If it was a genuine error made in the creation of a marriage certificate document, not one word of explanation has ever been offered to me by Emma in 27 years." An electoral role registers Mrs Villiers as being born in 1958, which would make her current age 62, and 35 when they married.

  • Maryland sheriff says officers leaving ‘in droves' after budget cuts

    Maryland Sheriff Mike Lewis and Chief John Nesky join ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Maryland becoming the first state to repeal its police officer bill of rights

  • ‘Felt like a setup’: WhatsApp chat shows Gaetz ally scrambling to contain fallout

    The Florida congressman’s "wingman" said he was paying legal fees for the former teen at the center of the case.