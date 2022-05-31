Man shot by homeowner in West Chester dies

Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

The man who was shot during an apparent home break-in and fight in West Chester died in the hospital Sunday, officials said.

Andrew Tyson, 20, of Riverside broke into a home on Timberrail Court just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Investigators said Tyson began assaulting one of the homeowners, dragging the person outside.

West Chester police said the male homeowner shot Tyson. Tyson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Previously, West Chester police said a female had fired the weapon, but later corrected their statement to say the male had fired.

One of the victims was hospitalized with lacerations, according to the department.

A 911 caller told police he had shot Tyson in self-defense. He said Tyson had attacked him and his girlfriend.

During the 911 call, a female also spoke to the call taker. She said Tyson was a her ex-boyfriend and he had dragged her by her hair before assaulting her boyfriend.

"This guy's been following me," she said sobbing.

Three children were in the home at the time of the shooting, which happened in the driveway, according to the 911 calls.

