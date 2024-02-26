Man dies after hearing gunfire near New Port Richey home, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after he heard shots fired near his home on Sunday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 10400 block of Helena Street in New Port Richey after a man was shot immediately after hearing gunfire near his home.

Officials said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigation revealed that the shooting resulted from an escalated argument between the victim and a suspect, who was later arrested.

No further details were provided.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

