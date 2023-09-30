Man shot, hospitalized in rural Placer County. Sheriff’s Office is investigating

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in a rural area near the Sacramento-Placer county line.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the area of South Brewer and Baseline roads just before 3:40 p.m. for an initial report of a medical emergency. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to a hospital, authorities added.

No suspect information was publicly released.