Man shot, hospitalized after trying to repossess car outside Arlington apartment complex
Arlington police believe a man was shot while trying to repossess a vehicle at a local apartment complex Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue. Police responded to the scene after a report of shots fired outside an apartment complex.
Upon arrival, first responders said they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
“Based on our investigation, we believe the victim was at the apartment complex to repo a vehicle and was in the process of doing so when the shooting occurred,” said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the police department.
Ciesco said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition in the ICU.
Witnesses at the scene told officers that the shooter got into a vehicle and fled the scene.
As of Tuesday morning, Ciesco said the police department was working to find the suspect and has not made any arrests.
The investigation remains ongoing.