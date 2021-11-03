Man shot in house on Coggeshall Street, Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 34-year-old Providence man is in critical condition after a shooting at a location on Coggeshall Street, the police said Tuesday night.

The man was shot inside a house at 38 Coggeshall St, according to Providence police Cmdr Thomas Verdi. He was taken from the scene near the junction of Admiral Street and Douglas Avenue to Rhode Island Hospital.

