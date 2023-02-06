Man shot by Indianapolis police in grandmother's driveway sends legal demand to city

The city of Indianapolis and its police department have been sent a legal demand for financial compensation by a man who says officers shot him multiple times at the same time they were asking him to put his hands up.

Anthony Maclin was hit three times by gunfire from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers while he was in a rental car outside his grandmother’s house early in the morning of Dec. 31. He had a gun on his lap, but his attorneys say body camera footage from the shooting never shows Maclin with the gun in his hand.

“The officers had no justification whatsoever to use deadly force on Anthony,” Maclin’s attorneys wrote in a tort claim sent to the city Monday. “Anthony never picked up his handgun. He never pointed it at the officers. He never threatened the officers. He was not breaking any laws.”

IndyStar has requested comment from IMPD. In a news release sent after the shooting, the department said Maclin had moved his arm toward the officers before they opened fire, but noted it wasn't clear if the gun was in his hand, and that there was no indication he had fired any rounds.

Anthony Maclin was hospitalized with several gunshot wounds after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot him Dec. 31, 2022 while he was parking in his grandmother's driveway on North Oxford Street.

Attorneys also provided a copy of Maclin’s lifetime Indiana permit to carry a handgun.

Officers arrived that morning after Maclin’s grandmother, Vicki Driver, called police to report an unknown vehicle in her driveway. Maclin was visiting from Ohio, according to his attorneys, and had rented a car that police said had Florida plates. His car was being repaired in Indianapolis.

“Anthony planned to surprise his grandmother the next morning and take her out for breakfast before picking up his car at the dealership,” the claim states.

While making the call for help Driver also allegedly “informed the dispatcher that she didn’t know if it’s one of her kids.”

Bullet holes riddle car after Anthony Maclin was shot by police

His attorneys say the only command officers gave to Maclin was to raise his hands – a command they say came at the same time officers began firing.

Maclin was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries, his attorneys said. They say he will be out of work for a minimum of three months.

While the tort claim doesn’t list how much money they’re requesting – attorneys wrote that the figure is unknown at this time – it says Maclin and Driver are expecting to be compensated for “medical expenses, counseling expenses, lost wages, disfigurement, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.”

A tort claim is a necessary first step for those seeking damages compensation from the city. Indianapolis now has 90 days to either approve or deny the claim. If the claim is denied, Driver and Maclin can decide if they want to sue the city and IMPD in court.

Anthony Maclin stands with his grandmother Vicki Driver. Maclin was shot by police Dec. 31, 2022 while inside a rental car parked in his grandmother's driveway.

Maclin and Driver are also asking for IMPD to publicly release the body camera footage from the shooting, and for the three officers involved in the shooting – Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley and Alexander Gregory – to be fired and criminally charged.

