Man shot, injured in car in Rainier Valley refuses to pull over for help while driving to hospital

Seattle police said a man who was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley neighborhood called 911 as he was driving to the hospital Thursday night, but refused to pull over so officers and medics could give him help.

Police said the man called 911 at 9:34 p.m. and was on his way to Harborview Medical Center.

As officers were driving to meet the man at the hospital, other 911 callers reported sounds of gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.

Additional officers drove to that area where evidence of a shooting was found at 42nd Avenue South and South Holly Street.

Meanwhile, after parking his car nearby, the 33-year-old victim walked into the emergency room at Harborview and began receiving treatment.

Police said he provided few details to officers; however, they spotted his car parked outside — which was damaged by bullets — and noticed a gun was inside.

The car was seized by authorities, who planned to obtain a search warrant to collect possible evidence inside.