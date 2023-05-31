Man shot, injured after confrontation at Corner Bar in Coeur d'Alene

May 30—A man was seriously injured in a shooting at Corner Bar in Coeur d'Alene following an altercation with another customer Monday evening.

Cory Hippenstiel, 42, was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery.

Just before 8 p.m., Coeur d'Alene police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the bar, 1628 N. Fourth St., according to a police department news release.

Officers arrived to find Brandon Burnette with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen.

Burnette and Hippenstiel had been drinking at the bar when they began arguing and eventually went outside, where they started pushing each other, according to the news release.

Hippenstiel went and got a handgun from his vehicle and threatened Burnette, hitting him in the head with the weapon before shooting Burnette twice, the news release said.

After the shooting, Hippenstiel put the handgun back in his truck and waited for police to arrive.

He was arrested after being interviewed by police. Hippenstiel has been cited numerous times for driving- and hunting-related misdemeanors, according to court records.

Burnette was taken to Kootenai Health.