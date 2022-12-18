Man shot, injured in Maryvale; shooter at large

Phoenix police.

A man was shot Friday evening near an apartment complex in Phoenix's Maryvale neighborhood.

Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road at 5:45 p.m., according to a department spokesperson. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the canal bank with a gunshot wound. Officers were told the shooter left the area before police were called.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the shooting and a spokesperson declined to share further details.

Juliette Rihl covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. She can be reached at jrihl@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @julietterihl.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, injured in Phoenix; shooter at large