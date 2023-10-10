Man shot, injured after opening fire on law enforcement at North Texas home: officials

A man was shot and injured Monday night after opening fire on North Texas law enforcement officers at a Wise County residence, authorities said.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Boyd police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Paradise home in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Road. They knocked on a door and heard a gunshot inside, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the Wise County Messenger.

The officers backed away from the door, and the shooter moved to another room and began firing at a deputy and a police officer from the window, the Wise County Messenger reported. They returned fire, and the suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave the suspect first aid, and he was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment. The deputy and the police officer were not injured in the shooting, according to the Wise County Messenger. The suspect has not been publicly identified, and charges haven’t been filed against him yet.

“We called the Texas Rangers to come do the investigation, and we will turn that over to (them) as soon as everything has calmed down some,” Akin told the Wise County Messenger. “In time, there will be some charges to be filed, but right now, we’re still in the early stages of this investigation.”

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

