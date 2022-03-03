Man shot, injured outside Parkland apartment; suspected shooter in custody

A 25-year-old man was shot and critically injured in the parking lot of a Parkland apartment complex Thursday, Pierce County deputies said. Authorities were able to locate and arrest a man suspected of shooting him.

The victim and the suspected shooter knew one another, and deputies said there was a disagreement prior to the shooting.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 12:01 p.m. to the apartments at 18th Avenue South and 112th Street South after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Deputies found the man in the parking lot and administered first aid, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account. The victim and several witnesses were able to identify the person who shot him and tell deputies where he went. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was in a nearby apartment. Deputies said they were able to call the man out and take him into custody peacefully.

He will be booked into jail for investigation of first-degree assault. Deputies are continuing to investigate.