Man shot, injured after pointing gun at officers in South Austin, chief says

Police say a suicidal man was shot and wounded on Saturday morning after he pointed a gun at officers inside a South Austin home.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, interim police Chief Robin Henderson said in an afternoon news briefing. She said no other civilians or officers were injured in the incident in the 1100 block of Brecon Lane.

Henderson said that a preliminary investigation shows that police were called to the home near Manchaca and W. Dittmar roads at 9:24 a.m. by someone who reported that a man was cutting his wrists and severely bleeding. The chief said two officers arrived seven minutes later and made contact with the 911 caller outside the home.

At 9:32, she said, the officers entered the home and announced themselves. Henderson said the man called out to the officers and was seen pointing a gun at them. One officer hit the man with a Taser but it was ineffective, she said. Both officers then fired their weapons at the man, who was struck, Henderson said.

During the gunfire, the chief said, the man moved out of the officers' view. Two police mental health officers then arrived and entered the home. At 9:49 p.m., the officers found the man and he was taken into custody. He was escorted by police and Austin-Travis County EMS to an ambulance. Henderson said the man is in his 40s.

She said the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty, as is department protocol. One officer has been with Austin police for nearly 12 years, and the other for almost six years, she said.

Henderson said the department will conduct two investigations: a criminal one by its special investigation unit with the help of the Travis County district attorney's office, and an administrative one by the internal affairs unit along with the office of police oversight.

She asked that anyone with information on the case to call 512-974-6840 or to give information anonymously at AustinCrimeStoppers.org.

If you or someone you know might be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police chief: Man shot, injured after pointing gun at officers