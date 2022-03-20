Man shot and injured in St. Paul Sunday after argument
Mar. 20—A man was shot in the chest after an argument with another man on Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue, police said.
The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital.
The non-life-threatening shooting was the first of two early Sunday.
Later in the night, a man was shot confronting catalytic converter thieves. He is also expected to survive.