Man shot, injured Thursday during argument outside east Fort Worth store, police say

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read
0

A man was shot and injured Thursday afternoon during an argument outside an east Fort Worth store, police said.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road regarding a shooting call around 12:45 p.m. Two men had gotten into an argument and one shot the other in the shoulder, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, officials said.

A Google search of the address shows a strip mall at that location. No arrests have been announced and no other details were immediately available.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

‘Unacceptable:’ Deadly shooting on Fort Worth ISD campus leaves parents stunned, angry

Driver in crash that killed pregnant woman in Fort Worth is on the run, police say

Fort Worth ISD faces fed investigation over gender equity in athletics, girls rugby

Get free alerts when news breaks.

Recommended Stories