Man shot, injured Thursday during argument outside east Fort Worth store, police say

A man was shot and injured Thursday afternoon during an argument outside an east Fort Worth store, police said.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Brentwood Stair Road regarding a shooting call around 12:45 p.m. Two men had gotten into an argument and one shot the other in the shoulder, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, officials said.

A Google search of the address shows a strip mall at that location. No arrests have been announced and no other details were immediately available.

