Man shot, injured while driving down east Fort Worth street, police say

A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon while driving down an east Fort Worth street, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a man flagged down Property Crime Unit detectives near the intersection of East Berry Street and Vaughn Boulevard and told them he had been shot.

The victim told officers he was driving in the 3600 block of Tarrant Road when someone fired at him through his passenger window. A bullet struck him in the temple, according to police.

The man’s injuries were minor, according to a MedStar spokesperson, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no other details are currently available. No arrests have been announced.