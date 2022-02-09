Man shot, injured while riding bike in west Orlando neighborhood

Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

Two men were at shot and one was injured by an unknown suspect Wednesday morning in a west Orlando neighborhood, according to Orlando Police.

At around 2:45 a.m. the two men were riding their bicycles when the suspect shot them near the 400 block of Fanfair Avenue in the Malibu Groves neighborhood, OPD’s Lt. Paul Griffith.

The victims rode away from the scene and contacted OPD. One victim suffered a nonlethal gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital, Griffith said.

OPD is asking anyone with information to come forward or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

