Man shot, injured while trying to prevent robbery at south Fort Worth game room, police say

A man was shot and injured at a south Fort Worth game room Wednesday night when he tried to prevent a robbery, police said.

Officers responded to a game room at 6938 South Freeway shortly after 10 p.m. They learned that two armed suspects had entered the game room and announced a robbery. A man at the scene pulled out a gun and tried to stop the robbery, police said.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest in an exchange of fire with the suspects. The suspects fled the scene, officials said, and the victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, according to police, and the Robbery Violence Unit will investigate the incident.