Man shot inside their car in Riverside, JSO is still looking for suspect

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on 1300 West 16 Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a male suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

According to JSO, the victim was sitting inside their car when they were shot.

The suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or they can remain anonymous and submit a tip through Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

