Man shot inside Dayton house; Police investigating

Jun. 15—Police have a person of interest in custody following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Dayton.

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to a house in the 900 block of Wyoming Street on a report that a man was shot in the neck. They found a man on the street a short distance away who had been shot at least once, Dayton Police Sgt. Eric Brown said.

Medics took the man to a local hospital. His condition is not known, though Brown said the man was alert and conscious when they found him.

Brown said that police had a person of interest in custody but that they were still investigating.

Everyone in the house at the time of the shooting had been accounted for and there was no danger to the public, the sergeant said.