Man shot inside home during drive-by shooting in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting Monday morning at a residence on NW Moore Rd. near U.S. Highway 41 North.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded and rendered aid to a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in critical condition.

Another adult and an infant were inside the residence at the time of the shooting as well but were not injured.

Investigators believe that the suspect or suspects fired rounds into the residence from the roadway and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “We are praying the victim makes a full recovery and will work to ensure justice is brought to those responsible. This type of behavior is unacceptable in our community and we will do everything possible to hold those accountable who act recklessly and violently.”

Further details are being withheld at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have further information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095 or Crime Stoppers at (386)754-7099. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at HERE.

