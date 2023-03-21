Man is shot inside house then walks outside and is run over by girlfriend, NC cops say

A man was shot inside a house before he went outside and was immediately struck by a car his girlfriend was driving, according to North Carolina police.

The man was shot inside a home in Asheboro just before 8:30 a.m. March 21, according to a news release from the Asheboro Police Department.

“After exiting the residence the victim was struck by a vehicle, which was operated by his girlfriend,” police said in the news release. It appears she struck him accidentally, Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry wrote in an email.

His girlfriend took him to a medical facility, according to police

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are trying to identify who shot the man. They are also working to “clarify numerous conflicting stories” from multiple witnesses, police said.

Asheboro is about 75 miles west of Raleigh.

