Man shot inside Norfolk 7-Eleven

Police are investigating a shooting at a Norfolk 7-Eleven that left one man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk police were dispatched to the convenience store, located at 3800 Granby Street, around 1:30 p.m. following a reported shooting.

The shooting, police confirmed in a tweet, occurred inside the 7-Eleven.

A man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional details, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting, were not available.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com