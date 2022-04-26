Man shot inside a North Miami barbershop, police say, and officers looking for gunman

A man in his 40s was seriously wounded Monday night in a shooting at a North Miami barbershop, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway.

The unidentified man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not immediately known.

North Miami police shut down busy West Dixie Highway for the investigation.

Police Maj. Kessler Brooks said it was not immediately known whether the shooter was in a vehicle or walked into the business.

“We are working several different leads,” he said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will update.